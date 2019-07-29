Sometimes, the best way to get to know others is to sit down and talk over dinner.
For two years, the United Way-Thomas Jefferson Area has been bringing people together to do just that at community tables. The event was created in the aftermath of the Aug. 12, 2017, Unite the Right rally that made plain a chasm between race, religion and people in the community.
The effort continues on Aug. 8 as the nonprofit offers a community table at the IX Art Park from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free, but seating is limited and those interested are asked to register in advance for a place.
To request a space, email acommunitytable@UnitedWayTJA.org. Notifications will be made next week. Those not selected will receive priority at future Community Tables.
Held in partnership with Unity Days C’ville and NewGen Peacebuilders, the dinner aims to bring people together to share a meal, conversation and build common ground.
Table conversations will be hosted by local Peacebuilders, a worldwide program that trains young adults to promote peace in their communities. Ravi Respeto, president of the local United Way, and University of Virginia President Jim Ryan will provide welcoming remarks. Seating is limited.
For more information, email acommunitytable@UnitedWayTJA.org.