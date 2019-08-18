A scorching sun shone on Tonsler Park on Sunday as residents perused local vendors, clapped for local rappers and artists and cheered on youth dance teams.
The day-long event, billed as the Made in Charlottesville Reclaim Concert, aimed to spread the word about black talent in Virginia and redeem the city from the 2017 "Summer of Hate."
"Just have a great afternoon, don't get into any arguments or beefs and have a great time," said Charles Alexander, also known as Alex-Zan, in his own informal blessing after a pastor offered a prayer to start the event.
Event organizer Tanesha Hudson invited African American artists and performers to speak, rap, sing and dance on stage and on the nearby basketball court.
The event was held at Tonsler Park, rather than at what is now known as Market Street Park, because Tonsler has long been a center of black entertainment and civil life, Hudson said. She also cited the legacy of Benjamin Tonsler, a former slave and notable educator, in the city.
"Looking at this event today, this celebrates the richness of Charlottesville," said Sarad Davenport, who drove from Northern Virginia to perform under the nom de plume Sarad Speaks.
Davenport grew up in Charlottesville and participated in the Music Resource Center, he said after he performed his set. He said he hopes children and teens might hear his work, which blends themes of Scripture, social justice and tributes to African American artists, and be inspired to use art for good, as well.
"I want a message that welcomes people in instead of pushing people out," said Davenport, who was the first executive director of Charlottesville's City of Promise. "The art is what, at this age, gives me peace, and with so much going on in the world, I hope it gives someone else peace and strength, too."
Despite the heat, crowds grew larger and larger throughout the day, spilling up the sides of the park's hill, into the splash fountain and surrounding the basketball courts. Children ran through the splash fountain and vendors quickly ran through coolers of water and juice.
Eventually, hundreds of people surrounded the court where teams Cairo and Takeover battled for the Banks Collage Basketball Association championship game; Takeover won, 74-67, and the event moved into a concert after-party.
Julian Ramirez, a vendor from Fluvanna County and a player in the basketball league, spread out bottles of squeezed watermelon-lime and apple-lemonade juices on a brightly patterned tablecloth in his booth.
He hoped to flag down more basketball friends, sell some juice and have a good time, he said.
"I just want to make some connections with people," Ramirez said.
The event received $15,000 from the city and was promoted as part of the Charlottesville's series of Unity Days events marking the two-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally.
Hudson later asked for an additional $35,000 to add the rapper Wale to the concert, a request that was denied by the City Council and led to personal attacks from a meeting attendee against three of the four councilors who did not support Hudson's motion.
Unity Days events continue through the end of the month.