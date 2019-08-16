Two Unity Days events — a block party on Saturday and a concert on Sunday — will impact streets, parking and recreation facilities in Charlottesville, according to the city.
The Unity Days Family Block Party will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Washington Park.
There will be no parking on a portion of 10th Street Northwest from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The street between the Washington Park Pool and Preston Avenue will be closed from noon to 6 p.m.
The Washington Park Pool will be open and guests can access the parking area via Rose Hill Drive and Henry Avenue or Charlton Avenue.
A JAUNT shuttle will circulate between the block party and public housing neighborhoods.
The Unity Days Made in Charlottesville Reclaim Concert will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Tonsler Park. The free event, organized by local activist Tanesha Hudson, will feature 14 musical acts, vendors and opportunities for attendees to learn more about community organizations.
Tonsler Park will be open to the public, but the parking area will be closed on Sunday.
A shuttle will circulate between Tonsler Park and Buford Middle School throughout the event.
For more information about Unity Days, visit charlottesville.org/unitydays.