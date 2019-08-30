» Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church (Ruckersville) holds a Blessing of the Animals at 9 a.m. Sept. 7. Following the service, the Blue Ridge Trail behind the church will be open for pet walks. 6566 Spring Hill Road. (434) 985-8820.
» Crozet Baptist Church hosts a performance by the Harvesters at 6 p.m. Sept. 15. 5804 St. George Ave. (434) 823-5171.
» Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
» Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (Earlysville) celebrates Homecoming at 11 a.m. and at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 8 with Pastor Jacob Dunn of Nortonsville Church of God in Dyke. 3417 Earlysville Road. (434) 978-1090.
» Springfield Baptist Church (Gordonsville) celebrates Homecoming with the Rev. Howard Grooms Jr., of White Rock Baptist Church in Arrington, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Revival services with the Rev. Lewis M. Watson, of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Red House, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. 1042 Zion Road. (434) 589-8919.
» Union Ridge Baptist Church celebrates Homecoming with guest preacher Pastor Dorothy Jordan, of Zion Baptist Church in North Garden, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Revival services with the Rev. Thomas Smith of Bethel Ministries in Palmyra will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sept. 7. 2980 Hydraulic Road. (434) 973-3960.
» University of Virginia Department of Religion-Mormon Studies hosts former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., presenting the Joseph Smith Lecture on Religious Freedom “Better Angels of Our Nature” at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the UVa Rotunda, 1826 University Ave. mormonstudies.as. (434) 973-8407.
