» Blue Run Baptist Church (Somerset) celebrates Homecoming with the Rev. Walter Pleasants, of Rising Sun Baptist Church, at 3 p.m. Sunday. Revival services with a different guest preacher each night will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 7435 Constitution Highway. (540) 832-5943.
» Ebenezer Baptist Church (Shipman) celebrates Homecoming with Pastor Jesse Johnson at noon Sunday, fol-lowed by Bishop Gohanna and the New Mount Baptist Choir at 2:30 p.m. Revival services with Bishop Gohanna will be held at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 5998 Laurel Road. (434) 263-8618.
» Effort Baptist Church (Palmyra) holds its annual sale of gently used items, benefiting Fluvanna Meals on Wheels, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 7820 Thomas Jefferson Parkway. (434) 589-1685.
» Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
» Springfield Baptist Church (Gordonsville) celebrates Homecoming with the Rev. Howard Grooms Jr. of White Rock Baptist Church in Arrington at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 1. Revival services with the Rev. Lewis M. Watson of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Red House will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 2-6. 1042 Zion Road. (434) 589-8919.
» Union Baptist Church (Scottsville) celebrates Homecoming with Pastor Sheldon L. Page Sr. at 11:30 a.m. Sun-day, followed by guest preacher the Rev. Margo Bruce, of New Green Baptist Church in Esmont, at 3 p.m. Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. 275 Hardware St. (434) 286-3312.
» Union Ridge Baptist Church celebrates Homecoming with guest preacher Pastor Dorothy Jordan of Zion Baptist Church in North Garden at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Revival services with the Rev. Thomas Smith of Bethel Ministries in Palmyra will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 4-7. 2980 Hydraulic Road. (434) 973-3960.
» Westminster Presbyterian Church begins its organ concert series with a recital by Catalina Vicens from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. 400 Rugby Road. (434) 963-4690.
This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.