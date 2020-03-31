An elderly woman is the first person to die in the Charlottesville area from the coronavirus.
The woman was in her 80s; health officials said they will not provide any further information about her.
As of Tuesday evening, the Thomas Jefferson Health District had 61 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 26 were in Albemarle County, 15 were in Charlottesville and 12 were in Louisa County. The district also covers Greene, Nelson and Fluvanna counties.
When including Buckingham County, which is in the Piedmont Health District, and Madison County, which is in the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, the total in Central Virginia has grown from four cases on March 19 to 65 cases.
Reported confirmed cases in the area have included a University of Virginia employee; a UVa student; and an Albemarle County Police Department employee. Local nursing homes also have "confirmed the presence of COVID-19 in our community."
“We are so sorry to hear of this loss of one of our community members. Our hearts go out to her family and friends,” TJHD Health Director Denise Bonds said in a press release. “It is important that we all take this illness seriously and follow precautions to protect ourselves and those around us from illness. This is especially important for those at higher risk, like older adults and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
The woman’s death is not yet counted in the Virginia Department of Health's tally of 27 people who have died in the state. THe statewide number also does not include two Richmond men who became the first people in that locality to die of COVID-19, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
As of Tuesday morning, 1,250 Virginians were confirmed to have contracted the virus.
