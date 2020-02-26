A man with ties to the Albemarle County and Waynesboro area is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for violating the conditions of federal supervised release, according to a news release from the county police department.

The release didn’t specify how Miguel Angel Fernandez violated the conditions of his release. In 2017, he was convicted of knowingly possessing a stolen firearm.

The department did not elaborate on his ties to the area.

The Marshals Service is requesting information on his whereabouts. Fernandez stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Tips can be sent to USMS84.tips@usdoj.gov.

Recommended for you

Load comments