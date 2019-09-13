The University of Virginia Medical Center announced Friday morning that it will adjust its financial aid guidelines in order to offer free and low-cost care to more patients.
The announcement came after pressure from a report that revealed how frequently the hospital had sued patients in recent years. Beginning in January, the university will write off more bills of low-income patients, and will offer uninsured patients a larger discount if they meet new asset requirements, according to a statement. It has not yet, however, addressed whether it will add additional assistance for the unemployed or its own staff or students.
"We recognize that lawsuits, property liens and garnishing wages can be not only disruptive but devastating," the university wrote in a statement. "We would much prefer to work out a reasonable repayment plan, and that is where we will devote our attention and energy going forward. For that reason, absent unusual circumstances, we will generally reserve filing suit for those cases involving balances over $1,000 owed by individuals earning over 400% of the federal poverty level (which, again, is $103,000 for a family of four)."
Doug Lischke, the hospital's chief financial officer, said the hospital has considered adjusting its guidelines before, but first seriously started investigating the possibility after receiving inquiries from reporters.
On Monday, Kaiser Health News published a report that revealed the health system and its doctors sued former patients more than 36,000 times for over $106 million from 2013 to June 2018, seizing wages and bank accounts, putting liens on property and homes and forcing families into bankruptcy.
The UVa Health System stands out for the scope of its collection efforts and how persistently it goes after payment, pursuing poor, as well as middle-class, patients for almost all they're worth, according to court records, hospital documents and interviews with hospital officials and dozens of patients.
"This is here to stay," Lischke said. "And we're hoping to lead the way in how we put in systems and processes that are deemed fair and equitable."
The new financial assistance guidelines represent a first step, according to the university, which also plans to form a working group to address the issue, improve its price transparency tools and address specific concerns of UVa students and staff who have had wages garnished or enrollments put on hold due to medical bills.
"We have talked about it in the past, we've simply not pulled the trigger, so [adjusting income thresholds and asset requirements] was the obvious place to start," Lischke said Friday in an interview also attended by a hospital spokesman.
Currently, UVa writes off the bills of only a small fraction of patients who are at or below the federal poverty level and who have less than $3,200 in assets. An individual making less than $12,500 or a family of four making less than $25,750 are considered to be living in poverty, according to federal guidelines. UVa's current asset test asks patients to list retirement, savings and investment accounts; it excludes a home, a car and up to 3.99 acres of land.
Those eligibility guidelines were the most restrictive in the state, according to the Kaiser investigation, and meant low-income families with as little as $4,000 in a savings account were dunned for outstanding medical bills, as well as court fees and lawyer fees.
• Beginning Jan. 1, patients at or below the federal poverty level who have less than $50,000 in assets will have their bills written off entirely.
• Beginning Jan. 1, patients between 101-200% of the federal poverty line who have less than $50,000 in assets will also have their bills written off entirely.
• For patients between 201-300% of the federal poverty line, UVa currently writes off 20% of charges if patients are not insured. Beginning Jan. 1, the hospital will write off 60% of the charges for those within this income bracket who have less than $50,000 in assets and are uninsured.
• For those between 301-400% of the federal poverty line, UVa currently writes off 20% of charges if patients are not insured. Beginning Jan. 1, the hospital will write off 50% of the charges for those within this income bracket who have less than $50,000 in assets and are uninsured.
• For those who are not insured and who are over 400% of the federal poverty line, the hospital currently writes off 20% of their charges. Beginning Jan. 1, UVa will write off 40% of their charges.
• For those below 400% of the poverty line but with assets over $50,000, UVa will write off 40% of their charges.
People who do have insurance but have high-deductible plans will also be offered assistance with their out-of-pocket costs, depending on their income and assets.
Patients who must pay bills before Jan. 1 are encouraged to call 434-980-6110 beginning on Monday for potential assistance, according to the university.
UVa does not appear to have dismissed the 137 warrant in debt cases scheduled for Sept. 20, however, nor the 159 cases scheduled for Sept. 26.
The university did not make a statement about ongoing court cases in the Albemarle General District Court; on Thursday, university lawyers dropped 14 warrant in debt suits, but according to online court records nearly 300 remain on the docket later this month.
This story will be updated.
