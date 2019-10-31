Some local Halloween trick-or-treating events are being canceled or delayed by one day thanks to the threat of severe weather in the Charlottesville area.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Thursday afternoon through midnight for 34 localities across Virginia, including the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Nelson and Orange counties.
Strong winds and severe thunderstorms anticipated to arrive Thursday evening caused the City of Charlottesville to encourage moving trick-or-treating on Nov. 1.
"We encourage our neighborhoods, organizations and others that may have events planned for the evening of Halloween to monitor weather forecasts and plan accordingly," the city wrote in a news release.
Albemarle County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities on Thursday because of the weather, and its extended-day enrichment program will close at 5 p.m.
UVa's Trick or Treating on the Lawn event, originally scheduled for Thursday evening, will now take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Lawn residents and student organizations will be stationed at each of the 54 Lawn rooms and the West Range to give out treats.
This year, UVa is partnering with The Soho Center to give away two Halloween-themed books, “Fright Club” and “Even Monsters Need Haircuts.” Each trick-or-treater will receive both books.
The Orange Downtown Alliance also is postponing trick-or-treating on Main Street in Downtown Orange until Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Due to other activities taking place in Orange on Friday and through the weekend, all trick-or-treating and related activities will stop promptly at 6 p.m., according to the alliance.
Louisa County Public Schools has moved its Trunk or Treat to Friday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. ahead of a scheduled high school football game, according to a Facebook post.
Gordonsville also rescheduled the town's event to Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m, according to a Facebook post by the mayor.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a "potentially dangerous severe weather event" Thursday evening, with straight-line winds and tornados possible across Virginia, followed by below-normal temperatures.
According to the service, the storm system, which will move from west to east, should pass through Central Virginia from about 6 to 10 p.m.
