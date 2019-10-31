Some local Halloween trick-or-treating events are being delayed by one day because of predicted severe weather in the Charlottesville area.
With inclement weather, including strong winds and severe thunderstorms, anticipated Thursday evening, the City of Charlottesville is encouraging trick-or-treating on Nov. 1.
"We encourage our neighborhoods, organizations and others that may have events planned for the evening of Halloween to monitor weather forecasts and plan accordingly," the city wrote in a news release.
UVa's Trick or Treating on the Lawn event, originally scheduled for Thursday evening, will now take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Lawn residents and student organizations will be stationed at each of the 54 Lawn rooms and the West Range to give out treats.
This year, UVa is partnering with The Soho Center to give away two Halloween-themed books, “Fright Club” and “Even Monsters Need Haircuts.” Each trick-or-treater will receive both books.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a "potentially dangerous severe weather event" Friday evening, with straight-line winds and even tornados possible across Virginia, followed by below-normal temperatures.
According to the service, the storm system, which will move from west to east, should pass through Central Virginia from about 6 to 10 p.m.
