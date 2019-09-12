The University of Virginia Medical Center

Three days after a report revealed that the University of Virginia Medical Center sued patients 36,000 times over six years to collect on overdue hospital bills, the university moved to dismiss 14 existing cases in the Albemarle General District courthouse.

The cases were on the docket Thursday afternoon. One by one, Melissa Riley, a lawyer for UVa, announced the hospital would non-suit them, meaning that UVa is dropping the case because it does not have enough current evidence, but may pursue charges again later.

“We non-suited everything that was before the court today,” Riley said after the hearing. “In terms of ongoing lawsuits, the university is conducting a review and may announce changes to its policies tomorrow.”

The action comes amidst an internal review of how frequently UVa sues and garnishes wages for repayment of debts. According to a Kaiser Health News investigation, published Monday, the health system and its doctors sued former patients for over $106 million from 2013 to June 2018, seizing wages and bank accounts, putting liens on property and homes and forcing families into bankruptcy.

UVa is expected to announce further changes to its collections policies on Friday.

Ruth Serven Smith is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7254, rserven@dailyprogress.com or @RuthServen on Twitter.

