The University of Virginia is providing clinical trials for a potential medication for COVID-19.
UVa announced that it is joining a national clinical trial for remdesivir on Thursday. Trial data will be gathered from an estimated 440 participants worldwide.
The novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, currently has no proven treatments or vaccines, though several are in early stages of testing.
In an online town hall Thursday morning, UVa also said it was examining options to support contract workers laid off after dining halls and support services closed; was not planning on refunding fees for students; and was looking into providing housing for first responders in now-empty residence halls.
UVa is treating COVID-19 patients in its ICU, and said this week that it is opening its new tower earlier than planned in case capacity is needed for more treatment. Hospitalized patients with COVID-19, which causes the novel coronavirus, who are showing significant symptoms can choose to participate in the remdesivir trial. Significant symptoms include difficulty breathing, using supplemental oxygen or needing a ventilator.
Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that has been tested in humans with the Ebola virus. It has “shown promise” in animal studies against Middle East respiratory syndrome and severe acute respiratory syndrome, which are caused by different types of coronavirus, according to the university.
“Finding an effective treatment will be incredibly important in our battle against COVID-19,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVa’s executive vice president for health affairs, said in a news release.
Remdesivir trial
Trial participants will be randomly assigned to either receive remdesivir or a placebo intravenously for up to 10 days, according to the university. Participants and doctors will not know whether the patient is receiving the medication or placebo. Patients will continue to receive the standard of care for their symptoms.
“Having scientifically sound information about the effectiveness of remdesivir will be helpful as we seek to provide the best care for patients,” Dr. Patrick Jackson, the principal investigator for the trial at UVa, said in a news release about the trial.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, is funding the study. Gilead Sciences Inc., which developed remdesivir, is supplying it for the study.
