If there’s one thing Nate Lyons likes, it’s animals.
And on Sunday, the Sutherland Middle School seventh-grader was excited to have the opportunity to help animals by building shelters for dogs in need.
“I’ve really liked them my entire life,” said the son of Sean and Kristen Lyons. “And it’s really cool to be building houses for them, too.”
On Sunday, 11 big brothers and 10 little brothers gathered at Canine Campus, an animal training center, to hammer, drill and assemble shelters.
On Sunday, Lyons and his “big brother,” University of Virginia student Garrett Lukens, joined 10 other big brothers and 9 other little brothers to build shelters for local nonprofit Houses of Wood and Straw.
UVa’s Men’s Leadership Project is a yearlong mentoring program, run through UVa’s Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center, that partners undergraduate students with seventh-graders at Sutherland, Jack Jouett and Jackson P. Burley middle schools.
UVa students meet with their “little brothers” for two hours every Wednesday and follow a curriculum based on social and emotional learning. They also spend some time tutoring and building a relationship with each other.
“I think it’s one of the best programs at UVa for mentoring and making sure that there is a long term impact instead of going in once a week and not doing much besides tutoring,” said Lukens, a fourth-year from Warrenton. “You work with a kid, a young man, at a very foundational point in his life; who they become at 12 and 13 can set a tone for what they do up until early adulthood.”
Houses of Wood and Straw, based in Charlottesville, provides free shelters to people who may have outside dogs or who cannot provide enough shelter for their animal.
The organization has provided about 1,200 shelters over the past 12 winters, according to construction coordinator Nancy Burr.
“Basically, it’s an educational thing. If you go in pointing fingers, the only one who is going to suffer is the dog,” she said. “We go in making friends.”
The Men’s Leadership Project is one of several of the organization’s partners. Burr said the group also works with local shop classes.
In the spring, the mentees will come up with a community service project.
“We want to emphasize that volunteering is something they can do and just show them that it’s as simple as making two or three calls and finding the time to come in,” Lukens said.
Lukens, who hopes to become a teacher, said the program has strengthened his belief in mentorship.
“This has made me appreciate how valuable mentors and teachers can be,” he said. “I think this program gives you the tools to work really well with someone who is growing up and going through a formative point in their life.”
