University Of Virginia Chief of Police Tommye Sutton has resigned after little more than a year on the job, according to a news release from the university. He will be replaced in the interim by former chief of Charlottesville police Tim Longo.
Sutton's resignation took effect Sept. 27, the university said. He had been on paid administrative leave since at least the first week of September.
Longo's appointment takes effect immediately, and he is expected to serve for about 12 months, the release said.
Longo has 35 years of experience in law enforcement, most recently as chief of police for the city of Charlottesville, a position he held for 15 years before retiring in 2016. That same year, he joined the faculty of UVa’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies to help launch a master’s degree in public safety administration. He currently serves as program director and faculty for the Master of Public Safety.
