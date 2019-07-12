Papin

University of Virginia professor Jason Papin (center) will oversee members of 11 Church of Latter-day Saints congregations in Virginia and West Virginia. He will be assisted by UVa professor Michael Schill (left) and Seth Stratford, a businessman and high school teacher in Broadwood.

 Submitted photo

A University of Virginia professor will lead a flock of 4,000 members of the Church of Latter-day Saints in two states, church officials recently announced.

Jason Papin, a 14-year Charlottesville resident, has been named stake president of the church. He is to oversee the temporal and spiritual well-being of members of 11 congregations in Virginia and West Virginia.

He will be assisted by two counselors: Michael Schill, a longtime Charlottesville-area resident and professor at UVa’s Darden School of Business, and Seth Stratford, a businessman and high school teacher in Broadwood.

Papin, a professor of biomedical engineering at UVa, is married to Sarah Papin. They have one daughter and three sons.

