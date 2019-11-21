The University of Virginia has received a telemedicine grant.
The $397,668 grant is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program. It will enable UVa to implement the Virginia Telemedicine Network for Cardio-metabolic disease, Opioid Use Disorder, Ophthalmology, Black Lung Disease and Cancer.
The University of Virginia Health System will serve as the hub site to deliver health care services and training to 19 community health care providers in 12 counties, including federally qualified health centers and free clinics that serve economically distressed regions of Virginia, according to a news release.
The project will reach 750,000 rural residents.
The money is a portion of $1.17 million of rural development funding awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program.
“Telehealth services have the power to decrease travel time and increase access to specialized health care in some of Virginia’s most underserved communities,” Sens. Mark R. Warner (D) and Tim Kaine (D) said in a news release. “We are thrilled to see these grants go to boosting telemedicine services and provider training at the University of Virginia, George Mason University, VCU’s Community Memorial Hospital, and the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.