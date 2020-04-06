The University of Virginia announced Monday it is providing $3 million to assist contract employees and local residents left furloughed and financially strapped by state-ordered stay-at-home measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UVa President Jim Ryan announced that the university would set up a $2 million emergency assistance fund for contract employees and workers who have been furloughed.
The university also will provide $1 million to the Charlottesville Albemarle Community Foundation to support the foundation’s efforts to help area residents.
Ryan said that, while furloughed contract employees are eligible for unemployment and other programs, those benefits have not been quick enough to arrive.
“We have kept our employees on our payroll, and we will continue to do so for as long as we can. Some of our contractors, including Aramark, have furloughed their employees. More may do so in the future,” Ryan said in a letter to the university community at community at-large.
“These workers are entitled to state and federal unemployment benefits, as well as some benefits being offered directly by their employers,” he said. “It has become clear that these benefits are not flowing as quickly as any of us would like, and that our contract workers need immediate assistance.”
Ryan said there is a gap between the amount of relief available through unemployment payments and “meeting the necessities of life.”
“Our own employees may also be facing unexpected costs due to the crisis we are all facing,” he said. “For these reasons, we are devoting $2 million to create an emergency assistance fund for UVa contract workers and employees.”
Ryan said that paying salaries or wages for those furloughed would make them ineligible for state and federal benefits.
“But we can provide funding to help meet an array of needs related to the crisis. Our primary focus will be to help those who have been furloughed, but this fund will also be available for those still employed and facing unexpected costs,” he said.
“We will also be providing assistance to furloughed contract workers who need help in applying for state and federal unemployment benefits, and we expect this fund to be a helpful bridge to those who are awaiting benefits,” he said. “We will keep this fund operational until June 1st, and we will reassess at that point.”
Ryan said the university would also support the community through the $1 million CACF donation.
CACF already has raised more than $2.3 million for that purpose, Ryan said.
“I am pleased to partner with the university during this crisis,” Brennan Gould, president and CEO of the community foundation, said in a statement. “While this health pandemic does not discriminate based on socioeconomic position, we do know that existing economic inequities position low-wage workers to be the most vulnerable to its financial consequences."
Gould said he encourages contract workers at UVa and low-wage workers across the region to seek help by calling a community resource hotline at (434) 234-4490, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m..
“A core aspiration of our strategic plan is to be a university that is both great and good. Toward that end, we have committed to doing our best to be a good neighbor and to live our values,” Ryan said. “That means, among other things, doing what we can to support our most vulnerable community members.”
Details on accessing the money and how the funds will operate as well as other efforts by UVa are expected to be released later this week, Ryan said.
“We will have more to say later this week about additional steps we are going to take to support our community,” Ryan said. “We face challenges ahead. We will only get through them by working together and doing what we can to support each other.”
Edited to add comments from CACF President Brennan Gould.
