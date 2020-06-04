The University of Virginia will not require students to take either the SAT or ACT when applying this fall.
Provost Liz Magill said that with the COVID-19 pandemic, this was an easy call for officials, and one other universities have made in recent weeks. University officials will use this admissions cycle to learn about the impact of the policy change and decide next spring whether to extend the pilot.
“Our admissions office will continue to offer a comprehensive and holistic review of every application, and applicants won't be at a disadvantage if they don't submit test scores,” Magill said during Thursday's Board of Visitors meeting.
The pandemic, which closed schools and other businesses and pushed UVa online, disrupted in-person spring SAT and ACT testing.
College Board, the organization that administers the SAT, asked colleges and universities Tuesday to be flexible with their testing requirements as it announced it was suspending an at-home SAT option.
Magill noted other challenges with the SAT this year, including difficulties with the registration system and uncertainty about whether testing centers will be open.
“[These disruptions] underscore the fact that every college, including us at the university needs to ensure a level of playing field as possible in a year we don't even know whether high schools are going to be open or test centers will be able to administer tests,” Magill said.
More than two dozen colleges have decided to waive testing requirements due to the pandemic, The New York Times reported last month, with the University of California system voting to phase them out entirely.
Testing has historically added some barriers, particularly for low-income students, who may not have access to rigorous tutoring, testing and classes. Virginia does not contract to offer the PSAT, ACT or SAT to all high school students -- though some individual high schools have contracts — a move some states have enacted to try to smooth barriers.
The pilot policy applies to all applicants for undergraduate admission. UVa also is pushing back its Early Decision application deadline to Nov. 1.
The university is planning to start the 2021-21 school year on-time and end in-person classes by Thanksgiving. A more detailed plan for fall classes is expected mid-June.
This story will be updated with more information and news from today's meetings.
