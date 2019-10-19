A campaign committee for state delegate may have violated state code by fundraising via a raffle.
According to a a Facebook event page, a fundraising event on Oct. 6 raised money for Del. Matt Fariss, R-Rustburg, through a raffle.
A flyer posted to the event page advertised a dog-hunting event, titled Hyland Farm Field Trial, in Rustburg. Emblazoned on the flyer are the words “HUGE RAFFLE...BRING CASH.” The flyer notes that all proceeds will go to the delegate’s campaign committee, which is called Friends of Matt Fariss.
Fariss has held his position in Virginia's 59th District since 2011.
According to state code and the Virginia Department of Elections, political organizations in Virginia may not, "under any circumstance," use raffles as a fundraising tool.
In a Nov. 2, 2018, opinion, Attorney General Mark Herring responded to an inquiry from the Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney on the issue.
Herring noted that although gambling is typically prohibited within the commonwealth, an exception exists for charitable organizations. However, those cases are subject to further conditions, Herring wrote, including state supervision and the issuance of a permit.
State code allows for “any nonprofit organization,” to raise funds via a raffle if they generate less than $40,000 a year. But a separate code section limits the expenditure to “those lawful religious, charitable, community, or educational purposes,” for which the nonprofit is “specifically chartered or organized for.”
“As indicated in previous opinions of this office, a political party is not an entity specifically chartered or organized for religious, charitable, community, or educational purposes,” Herring wrote. “Therefore, it may not conduct a raffle as a form of charitable gambling in the commonwealth.”
Several elections and political experts agreed that members of the House of Delegates are not allowed to raise funds via raffles, but declined to comment beyond that.
After responding to an initial inquiry about the event, Fariss’ campaign stopped responding and did not return further calls and emails. Fariss’ campaign did not answer whether the event was a fundraiser for the campaign or disclose how much was raised at the event.
A man listed as the organizer on the event flyer confirmed the event happened but declined to confirm whether it was a raffle.
Photos from the Facebook event page show Fariss alongside the winning dogs as well as winning raffle tickets.
What consequences, if any, may result from a politician or political party raising funds via a raffle appear unclear. According to code section § 18.2-340.18, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services may report any alleged criminal violation of this article to the appropriate attorney for the Commonwealth for appropriate action.
Campaign finance reports submitted Tuesday do not cover the date of the event and thus do not show whether Fariss received any donations on Oct. 6.
During the most recent reporting period, Fariss was again outraised by his Democratic challenger, Tim Hickey, an educator who lives in Albemarle County.
Hickey raised $20,690 during the most recent reporting period, more than double the $9,750 raised by Fariss. The next period of campaign finance reports, covering Oct. 1 through Oct. 24, are due on Oct. 28 and will be the last reports due before the Nov. 5 election date.
