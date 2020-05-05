RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state has 20,256 COVID-19 cases; an increase of 764 over the 19,492 reported Monday.
The 20,256 cases include 19,357 confirmed cases and 899 probable cases. There are 713 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 690 confirmed and 23 probable; an increase of 29 total deaths from the 684 reported Sunday.
In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 127,938 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians, with 2,773 hospitalizations.
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, there are 322 total cases of COVID-19 in the area covered by the Thomas Jefferson Health District. 61 people have been hospitalized, and there have been 13 fatalities.
Albemarle County has the most COVID-19 cases in the TJHD, with 110 cases. Fluvanna County has the region's most fatalities, at six.
The majority of people who have been hospitalized in the TJHD have been Black or African American, at 57.4% of cases. 61.5% of the fatalities in the TJHD have been in white people, with 69.2% of fatalities in the 80+ age group.
There are three outbreaks in the region: one at a correctional facility and two at long-term care facilities. 101 cases in the TJHD are associated with outbreaks.
Across the commonwealth, there are 244 outbreaks across all health districts. There have been 1,504 cases of COVID-19 in healthcare workers across all health districts.
The majority of Virginia's outbreaks are in long-term care facilities (143), followed by congregate settings (54), correctional facilities (20), healthcare settings (20) and educational settings (7).
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,834 and 201 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only Bath, Bland and Dickenson counties don't have cases. Dickenson County is on the border with Kentucky; Bath and Bland are on the border with West Virginia.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Paul Whelan contributed to this report.
