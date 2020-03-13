Editor's note: Many local events are being canceled or postponed to help prevent potential contact with the COVID-19 coronavirus. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled, contact the venue before venturing out.

THURSDAY

An Evening with Tom Rush:  7:30 p.m., The Wayne Theatre at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, $43.

FRIDAY

No events submitted.

SATURDAY

"King Henry IV": See the complete story in both parts on the same day, with Part One at 2 p.m. on a pay-what-you-will basis and Part Two at 7:30 p.m. for $60 to $20, Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733.

SUNDAY (March 22)

Live Music at E&J's Deli Pub: 2 p.m., E&J’s Deli Pub at 2800-C W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 221–2927, free.

MONDAY

No events submitted.

TUESDAY

No events submitted.

WEDNESDAY

No events submitted.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments