Editor's note: Many local events are being canceled or postponed to help prevent potential contact with the COVID-19 coronavirus. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled, contact the venue before venturing out.
THURSDAY
An Evening with Tom Rush: 7:30 p.m., The Wayne Theatre at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, $43.
FRIDAY
No events submitted.
SATURDAY
"King Henry IV": See the complete story in both parts on the same day, with Part One at 2 p.m. on a pay-what-you-will basis and Part Two at 7:30 p.m. for $60 to $20, Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733.
SUNDAY (March 22)
Live Music at E&J's Deli Pub: 2 p.m., E&J’s Deli Pub at 2800-C W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 221–2927, free.
MONDAY
No events submitted.
TUESDAY
No events submitted.
WEDNESDAY
No events submitted.
