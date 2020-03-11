THURSDAY

”King Henry IV, Part 2”: 7:30 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.

FRIDAY

”Much Ado About Nothing”: 7:30 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.

SATURDAY

St. Patrick’s Day: Early St. Patrick’s Day celebration with pints and bagpipes, noon, Stable Craft Brewing Company at 375 Madrid Road in Waynesboro, (540) 490–2609, free.

SUNDAY

”A King and No King”: 2 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $54-$20.

MONDAY

Monday and the Movies: Screening of “Shake Hands with the Devil” (1959) for Monday at the Movies series, 2 and 7 p.m., The Wayne Theatre at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, pay what you will.

TUESDAY

“Hidden Rivers”: The Center for Coldwaters Restoration is sponsoring a screening of the film, 7 p.m., Waynesboro High School, (540) 946-4616, free.

WEDNESDAY

On Screen/ In Person: Screening of “Risking Light” and audience discussion with the visiting filmmaker in a community activity, 7 p.m., The Wayne Theatre at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, pay what you will.

This calendar includes performing arts events in Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Staunton and Augusta County. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to skelly@newsvirginian.com.

