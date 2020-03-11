THURSDAY
”King Henry IV, Part 2”: 7:30 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.
FRIDAY
”Much Ado About Nothing”: 7:30 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.
SATURDAY
St. Patrick’s Day: Early St. Patrick’s Day celebration with pints and bagpipes, noon, Stable Craft Brewing Company at 375 Madrid Road in Waynesboro, (540) 490–2609, free.
SUNDAY
”A King and No King”: 2 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $54-$20.
MONDAY
Monday and the Movies: Screening of “Shake Hands with the Devil” (1959) for Monday at the Movies series, 2 and 7 p.m., The Wayne Theatre at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, pay what you will.
TUESDAY
“Hidden Rivers”: The Center for Coldwaters Restoration is sponsoring a screening of the film, 7 p.m., Waynesboro High School, (540) 946-4616, free.
WEDNESDAY
On Screen/ In Person: Screening of “Risking Light” and audience discussion with the visiting filmmaker in a community activity, 7 p.m., The Wayne Theatre at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, pay what you will.
