The Virginia Department of Transportation will kick off the first phase of a $28.5 million road project next week.
The work will start with two projects on U.S. 29 around Interstate 64.
The first project will reconfigure the I-64 interchange by eliminating the loop ramp from southbound U.S. 29 to I-64 eastbound.
The reconfiguration will add dual left-turn lanes on southbound U.S. 29 onto the ramp that now serves northbound U.S. 29.
The second project will add an option lane at the Fontaine Avenue exit on northbound U.S. 29. An option lane is a through/right-merge lane.
Work is expected to start Tuesday and finish by September.
The total road improvement package includes six projects and is being constructed by Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point. Wallace Montgomery of Vienna is providing design services.
The other four projects are an interchange reconfiguration at U.S. 250 and I-64 at Pantops; roundabouts on U.S. 250 and Route 151 in Afton; a roundabout at Routes 20 and 649; and a connector road between Berkmar Drive and Rio Mills Road.
