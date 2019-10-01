Virginia State Police say a medical emergency may have caused a driver to slam into a Louisa County fire station Sunday afternoon, causing extensive damage to the station and equipment inside.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Ford Escape, driven by Betty T. Miller, 76, of Mineral, was headed southbound on U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Road) and turned left onto East First Street in Mineral when it rolled through the stop sign and struck the fire station building.

Emergency crews extricated Miller from her SUV and transported her to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Miller was wearing a seat belt, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Extensive damage was done to the building, an emergency medical services Ford Explorer and a 20-foot trailer. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments