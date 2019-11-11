More than 30 organizations will be on hand Wednesday to offer support, networking, resources and information for area veterans and their families.
Roll Call Rivanna, an organization for veterans in Charlottesville and surrounding counties, is sponsoring the Veteran Care Fair. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Albemarle County Office Building, 401 McIntire Road.
The fair’s objective is to provide a chance for one-on-one interaction between the agencies and veterans and their families.
Mission BBQ will cater the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.