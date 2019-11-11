More than 30 organizations will be on hand Wednesday to offer support, networking, resources and information for area veterans and their families.

Roll Call Rivanna, an organization for veterans in Charlottesville and surrounding counties, is sponsoring the Veteran Care Fair. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Albemarle County Office Building, 401 McIntire Road.

The fair’s objective is to provide a chance for one-on-one interaction between the agencies and veterans and their families.

Mission BBQ will cater the event.

