Police have identified two of the three people who died in a Monday fire in Buckingham County, but authorities have not determined what caused the fatal blaze.

Earl J. Booker, 56, and his wife, Colette N. Booker, 45, and an unnamed juvenile died in the fire in Dillwyn, according to the Virginia State Police.

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said that state law prohibits law enforcement from giving information about the juvenile until investigators determine if a crime was committed. 

Crews were called to the fire in the 20,300 block of James Anderson Highway, which is U.S. 60, at 4:54 a.m. on Monday.

Fire departments from Dillwyn, Buckingham, Toga and Arvonia responded to the scene and found the home engulfed in flames.

