Violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cabell Hall Auditorioum as part of the Tuesday Evening Concert Series.
The event brings together two virtuosic soloists to perform an international program that explores a wide range of emotions.
The program will include Franz Schubert’s “Arpeggione Sonata D. 821,” Johannes Brahms’s “Sonata No. 2 for Viola and Piano, Op. 120, No. 2, in E-flat Major,” “Seven Popular Songs (Siete Conciones Populares Espanolas)” by Manuel de Falla, “Tango” by Isaac Albeniz, “Cantilena” by Heitor Villa-Lobos and Astor Piazzolla’ “Le Grand Tango.”
Radio listeners can get a taste of the music during WMRA-FM’s “Airplay” program at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Zimmermann and Perianes are releasing a new album, "Cantilena," on April 17 on the Harmonia Mundi label, and airplay began this weekend. Several of the selections on Tuesday's concert are on the new recording, including "Le Grand Tango," "Seven Popular Songs" and the title track. The album, filled with music from Spain and South America, also brings the violist and pianist together to present pieces by Pablo Casals, Enrique Granados and Xavier Montsalvatge.
Audiences may remember Schubert's "Arpeggione," written and named for a bowed guitar/cello hybrid instrument, from violist Yuri Bashmet's first TECS performance in 1995.
Tickets are $39 to $12, and student one-hour rush tickets are $5. Underwriters are Bob Bond, in memory of Kathy Bond, and University of Virginia Cavalier Travel.
Plan on arriving promptly, as latecomers will be seated at intermission. If you park in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street, you’ll be able to leave within an hour after the concert for free. For tickets and details, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376.
