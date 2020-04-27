Virginia Career Works – Piedmont Region has awarded Small Business Aversion Grants to 56 local area businesses.
Funds of up to $3,000 were given for a total of $76,726 in awards affecting 920 jobs.
The funds are from the US Department of Labor due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds in Virginia were distributed through regional workforce organizations.
Most of the funds were used for deep cleaning and sanitizing offices beyond normal environmental standard, according to a news release.
“Thanks to the Aversion Grant we have secured funding for regular deep cleaning of our facility," Will Kulick, general manager at Blue Ridge Graphics, said in the release. "This not only helps keep our employees and customers safe, but allows us to maintain focus on recovery and rebuilding without having to worry about this necessary expense.”
The majority of the businesses awarded were restaurants or hospitality services, followed by health care, professional and administrative services, retail and manufacturing, according to the release.
