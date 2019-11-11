For nearly 30 years, The Center on Hillsdale Drive has helped older people stay engaged in the community. Now, another Charlottesville-area nonprofit is planning to take over that facility and continue that tradition.
“This is a 22,000-square-foot building that was really designed to help people age more successfully,” said Ethan Long, executive director of the Virginia Institute of Autism. “We're going to build on those roots, and we're going to help adults with autism age more successfully by being able to offer a lot of different types of activities.”
VIA, which serves children and adults with autism throughout Central Virginia, is planning to buy the building and turn it into a Center of Adolescent and Adult Autism Services, which would help young adults with autism learn job skills and become more independent.
VIA recently previewed its plans for families and community members. Long said he hopes the sale will be final by April or May. VIA has not disclosed the sales price, but the building is listed by Colliers International for $3.2 million.
The space will fill a void in services for young adults as they leave the school system, which helps students up until age 21, and help them transition to adulthood.
“Right now, there's the autism cliff,” Long said. “As folks age out of the school system, there's just not very many supports for folks with autism who are still struggling. For us to be able to have this center, it's going to enable us to really be able to provide those types of supports.”
Long said parents of children with autism tell him they worry about who will take care of their child when they are gone. He said he hopes the center would provide an answer for families.
By adding the center, other VIA programs will be able to expand. Long said the nonprofit has outgrown its facilities as the demand for its services continues to increase.
“One in 59 children, nationally, are being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder,” he said. “And they are all getting older and not outgrowing the disorder.”
In 2018, the organization served 230 people, compared with 28 people in 2010, according to a VIA presentation.
The Center is vacating the property next spring and moving to a larger facility in Albemarle County's Belvedere neighborhood.
Peter Thompson, executive director of The Center, formerly known as The Senior Center, said the Hillsdale property has been a great community resource for healthy aging.
“So, while we grow and expand and move to our new Center at Belvedere where we'll open next spring, it's really nice to know that this community resource will carry on as a community resource, helping a different group of older adults stay engaged and learn to be good and independent citizens of our community,” he said.
VIA’s vision
With the new center, VIA wants to create a community hub and spaces for individuals with autism to learn how to live independently, make money and build relationships.
“The building will be transformed,” said Cathy Purple Cherry with Purposeful Architecture, the principal architect of the project. “The great news about the building is that the core of it is fabulous.”
The exact scope of renovations and programming will be determined by how much money the organization raises, Cherry told the recently gathered crowd.
VIA will announce fundraising plans soon, according to a spokesman.
Current plans include adding classrooms, life skills "apartments," office space and a café that will be staffed by adults with autism. The new facility also will serve as VIA’s headquarters.
Long said the property's central location and proximity to a bus stop were driving factors in the decision to buy it.
“For a lot of our young adults or adults with autism who have trouble connecting with our community, they are going to be able to get out and be more a part of our community, and we'll be able to invite the community in,” he said.
VIA currently offers a job internship program for those who are 14 and older that places them at area businesses for three-month stints. The new building could open up more opportunities for that program.
“I would hope that this area, the Charlottesville area, will embrace these individuals in their businesses,” Cherry said.
Cherry knows personally what the center could mean for families. She has a 28-year-old son with autism who lives independently and is engaged.
“What you want for your child more than anything else is a sense of community,” she said.
Cherry said she was excited to see VIA adding more adult services.
“This particular building is that major step toward the organization creating a true presence in the community for our transitioning and adult population,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.