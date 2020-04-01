On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,484 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
Seven more deaths were reported, bringing the total up to 34. To date, 15,344 tests have been completed.
Roughly 45% of Virginia's COVID-19 cases have been reported in people between the ages of 20-49.
Locally, the Thomas Jefferson Health District recorded 61 COVID-19 cases in the region, including six clinically diagnosed cases, as of Tuesday evening.
Albemarle County has 26 cases, including four that have been clinically diagnosed. Charlottesville has 15 cases, including one clinically diagnosed. Greene County has one case, Fluvanna County has four, Louisa County has 12 cases and Nelson County has two cases. One case has been clinically diagnosed outside of the district.
Presumptive positive cases have been confirmed by lab results; clinically diagnosed cases are when someone, such as a spouse, is exhibiting symptoms and is in close contact with a presumptive positive person.
The district should release updated local numbers Wednesday evening.
