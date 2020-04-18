Starting Monday, all patients and visitors the University of Virginia Medical Center and Health System facilities will be required to wear masks at all times.
Patients and authorized visitors are encouraged to bring their own masks, according to the health system; if they do not have one, they will be provided with a surgical mask.
All patients and visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when entering facilities. Any patient that shows symptoms will be given a surgical mask, while visitors that show symptoms will not be permitted to enter.
Previously announced restrictions on visitors remain in effect. More information can be found at uvahealth.com/services/covid19-visiting-restrictions.
