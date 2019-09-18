Candidates seeking a spot on the Charlottesville or Albemarle school boards will discuss their positions and answer questions during a forum next month.
Charlottesville Tomorrow, a local news nonprofit, and VPM, a public media company, will host the forum at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall.
Reporters from both outlets will moderate the debate. The forum will be split into two sections, each lasting an hour. Charlottesville candidates will speak first, followed by the Albemarle candidates.
This year, five people are running for four Charlottesville School Board seats, and six are on the ballot for four seats on the Albemarle County School Board.
The Charlottesville portion will start at 6:30 p.m. and the Albemarle section will begin at 8 p.m. Charlottesville Tomorrow and VPM will be streaming the debates on their respective websites.
