Breaking
VSP identify man killed in Nelson Co. crash
Virginia State Police have identified the person who died at the scene of a crash in Nelson County Tuesday.
The driver of a 1997 Chevrolet S10, David A.H. Jordan, 41, was traveling west on U.S. 60 when his pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck head-on an eastbound 2007 GMC Sierra.
Jordan, of Dillwyn, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.
The driver of the GMC, Alan E. Deane, 58, of Gladstone, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
