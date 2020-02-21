Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker will seek a second term on the City Council next year.

Walker made the announcement during a Facebook Live video Thursday night.

“I’ve pissed a lot of people off, but I’ve been clear and haven’t sold out one time,” she said. “I’ve been true to everything I said I’d do.”

Walker was elected to a four-year term in 2017 amid the fallout of the Unite the Right rally. She recently began her second two-year term as mayor.

During her announcement, she mentioned a budget work session earlier this month where city staff showed several initiatives that weren’t going to be included in the spending plan for fiscal 2021, which starts July 1. Among them was $1.3 million for equity initiatives. It’s unclear if any money will go toward those programs.

Walker also mentioned equity work by former Councilors Wes Bellamy and Holly Edwards that she wants to continue.

“It’s overwhelming, but I also know that they didn’t spend their time to have their initiatives and programs stop before they could make an impact in people’s lives,” she said.

The terms of Walker and Councilor Heather Hill expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

Walker’s announcement is unusually early as candidates typically start announcing campaigns in the winter before the election. Hill hasn’t indicated if she plans to run again and no other candidates have announced a campaign.

