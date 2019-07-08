A Charlottesville City Schools math teacher will contend for the prize of Jeopardy champion on Tuesday.
Kevin Paquette, a sixth-grade teacher at Walker Upper Elementary, will compete on the 35-year-old game show, which airs on NBC at 7:30 p.m.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Charlottesville City Schools math teacher will contend for the prize of Jeopardy champion on Tuesday.
Kevin Paquette, a sixth-grade teacher at Walker Upper Elementary, will compete on the 35-year-old game show, which airs on NBC at 7:30 p.m.
Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.