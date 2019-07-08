Kevin Paquette

Walker Upper Elementary teacher Kevin Paquette came in second place on Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

A Charlottesville City Schools math teacher will contend for the prize of Jeopardy champion on Tuesday.

Kevin Paquette, a sixth-grade teacher at Walker Upper Elementary, will compete on the 35-year-old game show, which airs on NBC at 7:30 p.m.

