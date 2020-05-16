breaking featured

WATCH NOW: University of Virginia's Virtual Graduation Celebration

Graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences walk the lawn during the 2019 graduation ceremony at the University of Virginia. The ceremonies this year have been canceled as originally planned in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The University of Virginia's Class of 2020 will be celebrated this afternoon virtually. A degree conferral ceremony will also be held at 1 p.m. to honor this year's graduating class. You can watch the ceremony above.

A press release from UVa states the following:

"The approximately 40-minute program will feature two surprise, world-class musical performances, a message from UVA President Jim Ryan and the conferral of degrees by the deans of each of the University’s 12 schools. The celebration will also feature a year-in-review video."

