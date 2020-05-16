WATCH NOW: University of Virginia's Virtual Graduation Celebration

The University of Virginia's Class of 2020 will be celebrated this afternoon virtually. A degree conferral ceremony will also be held at 1 p.m. to honor this year's graduating class. You can watch the ceremony above.
A press release from UVa states the following:
"The approximately 40-minute program will feature two surprise, world-class musical performances, a message from UVA President Jim Ryan and the conferral of degrees by the deans of each of the University’s 12 schools. The celebration will also feature a year-in-review video."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.