The James River Water Authority is pushing back on a determination that an archaeologist consulting on its project is unqualified.
The water authority received a letter from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources earlier this month that said the archaeological consultant associated with the project, Carol Tyrer of Circa~ Cultural Resource Management LLC, does not meet the requirements established by the Secretary of the Interior.
“I think it’s fair to say that came as a surprise to the project team,” JWRA attorney Justin Curtis told the authority board at a special meeting on Tuesday. “Ms. Tyrer has been working in this state for several decades; she’s handled dozens, if not hundreds of archaeological digs and authored dozens or hundreds of reports that have been accepted by DHR.”
The pump station is slated for construction in Fluvanna County at Point of Fork, also known as Rassawek, and the project has been discussed for years.
Monacan Indian Nation members have spoken out against the water project, as Rassawek, the historic capital of the Monacan Indian Nation, is the planned site for the water intake and pump station.
It is part of a larger project by the authority to bring water from the James River to a water treatment facility in Louisa County and ultimately serve the Zion Crossroads area in Fluvanna and Louisa.
The letter from VDHR also said that JRWA has not obtained landowner permission for access to the parts of the project area not owned by JRWA.
“We believe, legally, that that was an incorrect decision and an overly restrictive reading of their regulations,” Curtis said.
While discussing the authority’s response with the board, Curtis repeatedly said that the permit had been denied, but last week, when The Daily Progress asked Julie Langan, VDHR director and state historic preservation officer, if the department had denied the permit, she said it did not.
“No, they would need to resubmit it, and they would need to complete those sections that have been left incomplete ... and that [application] would have to propose a different consulting team of archaeologists,” she said.
Langan said JRWA did not submit a complete permit application but that they now had the opportunity to resubmit one with a qualified team.
“Even if it were complete, given that the team that was in place to do the archaeology, we would not be able to issue the permit,” she said.
In the response letter, JRWA said that there are “several assertions in the letter that are not accurate and others that are unclear.”
“If JRWA had been given notice and an opportunity to sit down with you and your staff before the denial letter was issued — which is required by your regulations — we could have resolved some or all of these issues,” the letter said. “Because we were not afforded due process, we must respond to the assertions in your letter after-the-fact and urge you to immediately reconsider this improvidently issued decision.”
The letter walks through Tyrer’s qualifications, the existing research design and data recovery plan, among other things. It says JRWA does not agree that an anticipatory burial permit should be necessary for this project.
“As we have outlined for DHR on several occasions, the likelihood of uncovering any unknown burial sites is minimal,” the letter said.
“If DHR insists on requiring an anticipatory burial permit as a [memorandum of agreement] condition and prevents JRWA from reasonably obtaining such permit, then we are at an impasse and further consultation would be fruitless,” it said.
At the meeting, the authority board also awarded a contract to GAI Consultants Inc. for cultural resource and archaeological services. Curtis has previously said that that contractor will provide peer review for the prior completed studies and additional review going forward.
