Charlottesville and Albemarle County's urban areas likely will need to boost their water supply capacity before 2060, according to the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority.
At a Tuesday meeting of the authority board, staff presented the findings of a study of the area’s urban water demand and supply out to 2070. The study presented Tuesday projected less demand and fewer people than a 2011 study by the firm AECOM.
The new study predicts that the area's water supply will equal demand in approximately 2060, at about 13.7 millions of gallons per day.
But there are already plans to increase capacity to help meet the need, and as part of the area’s water supply plan. The authority has plans to build a raw water line from the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir to Ragged Mountain Reservoir and raise the water level at Ragged Mountain by 12 feet.
The Ragged Mountain Dam Project Agreement between Charlottesville, the Albemarle County Service Authority and RWSA in 2012 called for a bathymetric capacity survey of the area’s urban water reservoirs and a demand analysis every 10 years, with the first study complete by 2020.
RWSA Executive Director Bill Mawyer said that the updated projections are not based on the safe yield, which is how much water is available during the worst drought of record from the area’s urban reservoirs, but are based on the operational yield.
“That is, when you look at the reservoirs, your treatment capacity and your piping distribution capacity, how much water can we get to the city and service authority customers on a given day, consistently, during a drought of record,” he said.
The area’s current urban reservoir system safe yield is 18.6 millions of gallons per day, but the operational yield is 12.8 millions of gallons per day.
“As soon as the two urban water treatment plants, South Rivanna and Observatory, are upgraded around 2023 that [operational yield] capacity is going to increase to about 15.1 million gallons per day that we feel like we can deliver to the urban water system dependably during a drought of record without exhausting our water supply,” Mawyer said.
The study estimates a decline in the available water supply due to sedimentation at the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir to about 12.8 millions of gallons per day in 2070.
Working with the city, Albemarle, the University of Virginia and other planning entities, the urban reservoir service area is projected to have about 171,000 people by 2070. Both the city and the ACSA have seen a decrease in the gallons consumed per capita per day, from about 80 gallons per capita per day in the mid-2000s to about 60 gallons per capita per day now.
Mawyer on Monday told The Daily Progress that the actual study document will be finalized after the board meeting, and should be available in one to two weeks.
Currently, the plan is to build the raw water line from South Fork Rivanna Reservoir to Ragged Mountain Reservoir between 2027 and 2032 and that it will be completed between 2035 and 2040, depending on which schedule is selected.
“It improves the redundancy and resiliency in our drinking water system, in that we can switch between reservoirs and we can switch between our two largest water treatment plants,” Mawyer said. “We can pump up to 25 million gallons a day from Rivanna to Ragged … versus 3 million gallons coming from Sugar Hollow.”
He said the water line is currently in the authority’s Capital Improvement Program to start in 2027 and would be finished between 2033 and 2035.
“...unless you choose to change it, that's where it will stay,” Mawyer said.
He also said that it’s likely that the water level would be raised at Ragged Mountain when the waterline is built, but that the city still needs to agree to that plan.
City Councilor Lloyd Snook questioned the population estimates shown for the city, which estimated a population of 52,000 people by 2030 and 65,000 people by 2070, and said he thought the estimates were low.
“I think we're probably going to hit [52,000 people] no later than 2025,” he said. “I think we may even hit it before then. That highlights to me the fact that if we're basing all of these plans on projections of what's going to happen in the future, there is so much uncertain uncertainty around those projections that I'd be very leery of trying to cut things very closely.”
Both the most recent Census and UVa’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service population estimates for Charlottesville showed a decrease in the city’s population from 2018 to 2019, to 47,266.
In 2018, a former RWSA director of operations spoke out about the timing of the water line, saying that it was not needed until 2062 at the earliest.
