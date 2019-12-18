Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority crews are spending the day Wednesday repairing a Tuesday night water line break between Beaver Creek Reservoir and the Crozet Water Treatment Plant that feeds fresh, untreated water to the plant.
The break occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday, between the intersection of Browns Gap Turnpike, Old Three Notch’d Road and Route 240.
Although the line is not causing reduced water pressure to area homes, officials are asking Crozet area residents to conserve water until the line is repaired. It is expected to be complete and back on line by 4 p.m.
