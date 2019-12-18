Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority crews spent the day Wednesday repairing a Tuesday night water line break between Beaver Creek Reservoir and the Crozet Water Treatment Plant that feeds fresh, untreated water to the plant. The break was repaired by 4:30 p.m., according to a news release. 

The break occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday, between the intersection of Browns Gap Turnpike, Old Three Notch’d Road and Route 240, according to the release.

The break did not cause drops in water pressure for RWSA customers in Crozet, but the authority asked residents to be mindful of their water use while crews worked to restore the break. 

