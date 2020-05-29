The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority started work on a water line break on U.S. 29 North near Hilton Heights Road Friday morning.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed three northbound lanes of U.S. 29 to conduct the utility work. Traffic is restricted to the northbound left lane. All southbound lanes remain open.
Crews are working on the repair, according to the authority, but travel delays should be expected.
VDOT also is adjusting the traffic signal timing on northbound U.S. 29 at Hilton Heights Road while repairs continue. Left turns from Hilton Heights Road to northbound U.S. 29 and the southbound left-turn lane into the shopping center adjacent to U.S. 29 will be temporarily closed to keep northbound traffic moving.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route such as Berkmar Drive.
The authority said it expects lanes to reopen by noon Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.