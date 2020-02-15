Charlottesville's West Water Street will be closed to traffic later this month for electrical and telecommunications work.

The work is related to the construction of the Center Of Developing Entrepreneurs building.

The street will be closed between Second Street Southwest and the Waterhouse Building at 218 W. Water St. between Feb. 24 and March 9.

Due to the closure, Charlottesville Area Transit will detour its routes to use Market Street and East High Street.

The Transit Center will not be used for routes during this period and a temporary transfer station will be established near the Lucky 7 on East Market Street.

