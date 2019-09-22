Laughter, running and playing were in abundance at Belmont Park on Sunday.
Wildrock, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting nature play, held its first Park Hop with a Doc event with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville to encourage outdoor play for the joy of it and for children’s health.
“Wildrock is answering the call to bring play back into neighborhoods and schools, preferably outdoors,” said Paige Lindblom, community outreach director for the organization. “Outdoor play has a number of benefits to mental health, physical health and early childhood development.”
Lindblom said the nonprofit partnered with Pediatric Associates because both organizations have seen the detriments of a lack of play time in childhood.
“Now, kids are just mired down in this complete exposure to all types of technology, and after-school classes and being highly scheduled,” she said. “There's not a lot of time to just pretend and get lost in play.”
The American Heart Association says smartphones, tablets, TVs and other screen-based devices are making kids more sedentary, and a study published last year in the journal Preventive Medicine Reports concluded that more hours of screen time are associated with decreased well-being in children ages 2 to 17.
Dr. Paige Perriello, one of several physicians from Pediatric Associates at Sunday's event, said the practice also has had a big focus over the last year on better understanding how children and families are experiencing a lot of what’s called “toxic stress.”
“We've been studying a lot about the impact that trauma has on kids and families, especially since we’ve been through a lot in our community, and we know that building resilience is one of the most important things that we can do to help children and families combat that,” she said.
“When you have a lot of [toxic stress], it makes it more difficult for kids to bounce back and families to bounce back, and we are really focused on something like this where outdoor play can actually help build resilience skills for kids,” she said.
An activity such as building a house out of cardboard, sticking with it even when the house falls down, can help to build resilience, Perriello said.
“Being able to be here together with these play experts and our expertise to just remind kids and families about all the good that can be done for their physical and mental health, both for the kids but also for the caregivers and parents, is really fun,” she said.
Meghan Eckman, who was at Sunday’s event, said her son enjoys Wildrock’s nature play and discovery center in Albemarle County.
“Today's a really beautiful day. I wanted to do something outdoors that didn't cost money where they could use their imagination, and so this was perfect,” she said.
Earlier on Sunday at home, she said, they had completed scavenger hunts and built tents out of twigs.
“He loves it,” Eckman said of her son.
Wildrock staff brought kitchen supplies, cardboard boxes, large wooden blocks, tents, a parachute and other items for children to play with in the park.
“You don't even have to have store-bought toys, it's just the things that are around your house — and making the time and space for kids to feel creative,” said Carolyn Schuyler, Wildrock's executive director.
Much of Wildrock’s focus is on outdoor play, and Schuyler said nature has a restorative effect and can help the body recover from stress.
“Just the sensory inputs of being in the natural environment is a powerful ally for our nervous system's recovery from all the different stressful things we experience,” she said.
Lindblom said Wildrock uses a lot of recycled items for art projects and play.
“We want people to come to these events and say, 'I can do this in my backyard,'” she said. “It's really not something where you have to go to a toy store and buy a bunch of stuff.”
The nonprofit also does pop-up events in low-income neighborhoods and in the city school system.
“We find that children who have difficulty playing can improve very rapidly just with a lot of exposure,” Lindblom said.
There will be two more Park Hop with a Doc events, one on Oct. 13 at Meade Park and the other on Nov. 10 at Washington Park. Both will be from 1 to 3 p.m.
