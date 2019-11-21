Charlottesville-based digital application designer WillowTree, LLC has acquired Dynamit Technologies, of Ohio, officials announced on Thursday — a move that combines the local company’s expertise in mobile, voice and user experience software with Dynamit’s similar expertise in business applications.
The acquisition gives WillowTree an estimated 500 employees with offices in Columbus, Ohio; Durham, North Carolina; and Brooklyn, New York.
San Francisco area-based Insignia Capital, which invested in WillowTree in 2018, remains the lead investor in the combined company.
The combined company will continue designing front-end applications for companies and expand applications in financial services, media, utilities, hospitality and employee-facing mobile and web applications.
"The first key to delivering high quality and high velocity software is building incredible teams," said Tobias Dengel, CEO of WillowTree. "Dynamit offered a unique opportunity to partner with a company that shares our passion for hiring the best and creating a unique growth environment. Our goal is to be the best place to work in Virginia, North Carolina, Brooklyn and now Ohio.”
WillowTree was founded in 2007 and has become a leader in digital user experience. It was ranked as the 19th Best Workplaces in Technology this year.
WillowTree is a leader in media delivery, loyalty programs, payments and connected devices and works with clients that include Synchrony Financial, 21st Century Fox, PepsiCo, American Express, Regal Cinemas and National Geographic.
Dynamit’s focus was on serving clients in hospitality, restaurants, technology and public utilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.