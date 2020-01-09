Charlottesville-area residents suffering City Market and Holiday Market withdrawal can get their craft and food fix this winter thanks to the city Parks & Recreation Department’s Key's Corner Indoor Market.

The new market will host more than 40 vendors inside the Key Recreation Center.

The center is located near City Hall and the Sprint Pavilion.

The market will be open from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays between Jan. 11 and March 21, with the exception of Feb. 8, when it will be closed.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments