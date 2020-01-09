Charlottesville-area residents suffering City Market and Holiday Market withdrawal can get their craft and food fix this winter thanks to the city Parks & Recreation Department’s Key's Corner Indoor Market.
The new market will host more than 40 vendors inside the Key Recreation Center.
The center is located near City Hall and the Sprint Pavilion.
The market will be open from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays between Jan. 11 and March 21, with the exception of Feb. 8, when it will be closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.