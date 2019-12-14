A woman died in a structure fire in Albemarle County on Saturday, according to a news release.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at 3041 Northwoods Grove Road at about 1 p.m.
Officials haven’t disclosed the identity of the woman who died.
The fire was extinguished within a few minutes and no other injuries were reported. The release saied a dog was rescued and it doesn’t appear anyone else was home at the time.
The fire remain under investigation.
