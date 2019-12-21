One woman died and four children were seriously injured when their horse-drawn buggy was hit by a pickup truck Friday afternoon in Buckingham County.
A horse-drawn buggy was traveling east on U.S. 60 when it was struck from the rear by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, police said. The buggy had flashing lights and a reflective triangle.
There was a Buckingham County family of six riding in the enclosed, two-horse buggy.
Virginia State Police Trooper J.P. Campbell responded to the scene on U.S. 60 near High School Road in Buckingham at 3:55 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Sylvia Yoder, 31, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center and died Saturday morning, police said.
Four children — two boys and two girls — ranging in age from 2 years to 10 years old were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
John Yoder, 36, who was seated outside, was thrown from the buggy when it was struck, and was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The driver of the Silverado, George M. Lee, 67, of Buckingham, was not injured in the crash.
One of the horses was euthanized at the scene and the other horse was transported from the scene by a vet for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Lee was charged with reckless driving. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said, but the crash remains under investigation.
