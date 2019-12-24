David Thompson, whose last known address was Locust Grove, has been charged with multiple counts of sexually abusing a child. Thompson was charged on Dec. 5 with 19 felonies dating back a decade.
During a hearing in Orange County Circuit Court last Thursday, Judge Dale Durrer agreed to the defense’s request for a mental competency examination to determine whether Thompson is fit to stand trial.
Thompson, 32, is due back in court on March 6 at 9:30 a.m.
The defendant has been accused of seven counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13; three counts of raping a victim under the age of 13; seven counts of sexual penetration with an object; one count of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13; and one count of carnal knowledge without force of a victim age 13-14.
Orange County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Katie Fitzgerald said there is one victim in the case, and the charges, covering a period beginning in 2009 and ending in 2016, represent Thompson’s “ongoing pattern of abuse” begun when the victim was under the age of 8.
Fitzgerald said investigators in Albemarle County contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office about Thompson due to crimes he allegedly committed in Orange County. Court records show that Thompson has been charged in Albemarle with one count of rape and one count of sexual penetration by an object, both allegedly taking place in 2014.
The defendant is currently in the Central Virginia Regional Jail. He is represented by David Randall, who was recently appointed by the court to serve as his attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.