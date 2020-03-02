A Lynchburg woman was killed in a one-car crash in Nelson County Sunday night when she was struck by a rock that went through the windshield, police said.
Veronica L. Jones, 58, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro on Route 151 near Fishertown Lane when her car went off the right side of the road and struck a sign and an embankment. The impact sent the car back across Route 151 and off the left side of the highway where it struck a pile of logs and a utility pole, according to a news release.
Jones was wearing a seatbelt.
Virginia State Police said a preliminary investigation showed a large rock that was found inside the vehicle struck the driver and is most likely the cause of her death.
The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police encourage anyone who was traveling in the area between 8:20 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday and may have witnessed the crash to call (434) 352-7128 or email area18@vsp.virginia.gov.
