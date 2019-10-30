The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night said Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, who has been missing since Oct. 21, was found safe after a brief pursuit in Caroline County.
Bruce Lynch, 34, of Bumpass, was taken into custody after the chase, according to a news release.
“The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is happy to report that the vehicle with Isabel Hicks and Bruce Lynch was located and stopped in Caroline County after a pursuit,” the office said in the release. “Bruce Lynch was taken into custody and Isabel Hicks was located and appears unharmed.”
Earlier Wednesday evening, Virginia State Police sent a short release cancelling an Amber Alert that was put out for Hicks on Friday. The alert was issued after Louisa authorities secured a warrant for Lynch’s arrest on felony abduction charges. Police did not detail charges against Lynch Wednesday night.
Police said Hicks was taken from her home on Oct. 21, and that she and Lynch knew each other. Authorities warned that Hicks was thought to be armed with a 9mm handgun.
VSP and the Louisa Sheriff’s Office fielded dozens of tips in the case, as investigators held a series of press conferences this week describing the vehicle the pair were thought to be travelling in and their possible destination.
On Tuesday, police said they were focusing their efforts on a two-mile area of Hanover County, after reports that Hicks and Lynch had been spotted Monday night in Montpelier. On Wednesday afternoon, police said in a press conference that the search had been fruitless.
The Virginia State Police and the FBI assisted in the search for Hicks, along with the Hanover County, Louisa County and Henrico County sheriff’s offices.
The Louisa sheriff will provide more details in a press conference Thursday, the release said. The time and location of the press conference will be announced Thursday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.